Sultan of Sokoto declares Monday 1st day of Sha'aban 1442AH



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
- Monday, March 15, has been declared as the first day of Sha’aban 1442AH

- The declaration was made by the Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III

- This is a notice to all Muslims in Nigerians given the fact that the Sultan is the president general Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA)

The Sultan of Sokoto and the President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared Monday March 15, as the first day of Sha’aban 1442AH.

Abubakar, made the declaration in a statement by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

“Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in Conjunction with the National Moonsighting Committee did not receive any report confirming the sighting of the crescent.
Sultan of Sokoto declares Monday 1st day of Sha’aban 1442AH
The Sultan of Sokoto has declared Monday 1st day of Sha’aban 1442AH. Photo: HrhBayero
“This is for the new moon of Sha’aban 1442AH on Saturday March 13, which is equivalent to the 29th day of Rajab 1442AH.

“Therefore, Sunday March 14, will be 30th day of Rajab 1442AH.
“The Sultan has accepted the report, and accordingly declared Monday March 15, as the first day of Sha’aban 1442AH."

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Abubakar III, on Wednesday, February 24, defended the Fulani people saying they are not terrorists and criminals.

The monarch made this known during a courtesy visit to the management and staff of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) in Abuja.

While noting that they do not engage in terrorism, the president-general, Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) explained that some bandits exist amongst them.

In another report, Legit.ng reported that Ahmad Gumi, a prominent Islamic cleric advocated for bandits. In his defence of the criminals, the cleric described them as militants who are fighting “an ethnic war”.

He made his points while speaking during a Channels TV programme on Monday, February 22.

According to him, bandits are not interested in killing people. In fact, the Islamic scholar said the criminals had only killed a few people.

Gumi described 'the few' that were killed as“accidental” cases. Going further, he said they only kill people when they are avenging the death of one of them.

Aanu Adegun is a politics and current affairs content editor at Legit.ng with over 7 years of experience in both digital and traditional media. A graduate of English Studies from Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo state, Aanu started his journalism career as a features writer. Aanu, who is also a creative writer has written books and children magazines. He once anchored some specialised pages of a national newspaper. Aanu is also a satirist.

