Home | News | General | Man United record signing Pogba sends adorable Mother’s Day message to wife and mother

- Paul Pogba celebrates mum, wife on Mother's Day

- The World Cup winner accompnied his post with touching message on Instagram

- Meanwhile, Pogba is expected back in action for Man United later this month

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Manchester United record signing Paul Pogba has taken to social media to celebrate his mother and wife on Mother's Day.

The 27-year-old Frenchman posted adorable pictures he took with his mum and wife accompanied by a touching message.

He urged everyone to celebrate every mother around them, adding that they deserve to be happy at all times.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

As a sign of respect, the FIFA 2018 World Cup winner kissed both of them on the head while the women gushed with a lot of smiles on their faces. He said on his official Instagram page:

Read also Panic as ex-Liverpool star suffers a heart attack at the age of 36

Paul Pogba working hard to recover enough and rejoin Manchester United teammates. England. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United

Source: Getty Images

"Today is a day to remember all of the mothers. The mothers that are here with us today and mothers that can no longer celebrate.

"Enjoy the precious moments with the people that gave you life, laugh with them, hug them, spend time with them because you only have one ❤️. Take a moment to embrace the love and remember your mum! #HappyMothersDay."

Pogba has been out of action since February 6 when limped out of his side's 3-3 draw against Everton at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now confident that his influential midfielder will be back before the end of the third month.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United are confident that their record signing Paul Pogba will shun interests from other clubs and sign a new deal to remain at Old Trafford beyond the summer of 2022.

Real Madrid and Juventus are the two leading European giants interested in the French World Cup winner but the Red Devils have refused to allow him to leave.

Read also Top English manager tells club to hand Nigerian legend new deal after achieving this great feat at the club

The midfielder is currently out injured since he picked up an ankle injury during his side's 3-3 draw against Everton earlier this month.

Oluwatomiwa is a sports editor with Legit.ng. He has over eight years of field and office experience in the media industry. He graduated from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism in 2014 with HND in Mass Communication. Connect with him on Twitter @TomiwaBabalola.

Source: Legit

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General