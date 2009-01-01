Home | News | General | Real Warri Pikin shares amazing photos of mum, daugter and her to mark Mother's Day

- Popular Nigerian OAP, Real Warri Pikin, has celebrated her mum on Mother's Day with amazing photoshoots

- In the photos, they assumed a pose of the oldest to the youngest in the family starting from her mother

- People said that the family really look beautiful with and the idea of the photo session is perfect

Popular Nigerian comedian, Real Warri Pikin, whose real name is Anita Asuoha has marked 2021 Mother's Day with a lovely photoshoot.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, March 14, the lady tagged the amazing photos "three generations".

In the photos, the comedian's mother stands afar behind her child and grandkid. People also love their matching outfits.

The lady praised God for keeping them, saying He is the only one that could have done it. Many people commended the snaps as they said they are lovely.

See the post below:

Below are some of the reactions below:

chytobias said:

"This is lovely."

yetundevlogs said:

"Soo beautiful. Happy Mothers Day."

fome_blaq said:

"Happy Mother’s Day."

brightnena said:

"It's chichi smile for me. Love lives here."

blessingblac said:

"Mama is beautiful."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Warri Pikin sent out word to men who derive pleasure in maltreating and belittling their wives.

In the video she shared on her Instagram page, Warri Pikin who passed her message in pidgin, noted that there is more to being a man than knowing how to get down with women.

She stated that she had had the privilege of having mentees and when they divulge what they go through in their marriages, she just can not comprehend.

The OAP noted that there are some men who their wives cannot address without getting beat up, having items seized from them, or getting disgraced in front of family members.

---

