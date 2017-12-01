Home | News | General | 2023: S/East ex PGs endorse Anambra former CJ for president

Justice Peter Umeadi

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Association of South East Past Presidents General, ASEP, has endorsed the former Chief Judge of Anambra State, Professor Peter Umeadi for the 2023 presidential election.

The group said it arrived at the decision after several meetings held in the state capitals in the zone

National president of the association, Mazi Omeife I Omeife and the secretary, Mr. Nnamdi Nnorom said the group would give maximum support to Umeadi to realize his ambition.

They recalled that the National Central Working Committee of the association had on 18th December 2020, approved the nomination of Professor Umeadi for the race and presented him to the world on January 15, 2021, adding that Nigeria needs his wealth of experience to move to the next level.

A statement they made available to reporters in Awka read: “The General Assembly extensively and comprehensively reviewed the process and the grounds of endorsement and presentation of Professor Peter Umeadi to the world by the National Working Committee, which include, inter alia, that he is the most eligible, credible, sellable and usable of all potential Igbo presidential candidates and possesses the requisite credentials, antecedents and character befitting a President of the Federal Republic, among other qualifications.

“At the end of the review, the General Assembly gave a consensus support to the processes and the reasons for the endorsement and public presentation of Professor Peter Umeadi for President in 2023.

“The General Assembly expressed happiness that Professor Umeadi’s endorsement and presentation to the world is receiving a popular support and acceptance of lgbo in and outside the South East and urged for more spread of the message to all communities in Igbo land to ensure total victory for him during the 2023 elections.

“The General Assembly restates the association’s call on the various political parties in Igbo land to reach out to Professor Peter Umeadi for possible adoption as presidential candidate, as any party that adopts him will be sure of the support of over 2000 communities in Igbo land.

“The General Assembly is also prepared to provide maximum grassroots support from all the communities in the South East for any party that adopts Professor Umeadi as its presidential candidate.”

