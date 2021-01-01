Home | News | General | I always have the urge to rape when I see a girl — Defendant tells court

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A rape suspect, Quadri Azeez, 20, disclosed that the urge to rape grabs him whenever he sees a girl.

Azeez, who was arraigned before Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara of an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court in Osun state, upon inquisition further stated his problem is spiritual.

Azeez said, “I always feel like raping girls that come my way, I always feel unease when I sight any girl, my parents has been going about for spiritual solution to my problem before I rape this girl. This is the first girl I will ever rape.”

He was docked on two counts bordering on rape and assault.

According to the charge sheet presented before the court by the Prosecutor, Inspector Elisha Olusegun, Azeez had on March 6, 2021 at Ara area, Ede, unlawfully have carnal knowledge and indecently assaulted one girl (name withheld) thereby committed an offence punishable under sections 358 and 360 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

The plea of the defendant’s, who was represented by Mr Olatunbosun Oladipupo, was however not taken, before Magistrate Ayilara ordered that he should be remanded in correctional custody.

The matter was however, adjourned till March 15, 2021 for further hearing.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General