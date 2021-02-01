Home | News | General | Delta police recover corpses of 2 children in abandoned car

Arrest 3 with cocaine

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha – Asaba

Police in the Delta State command have recovered the decomposing corpses of two children in an abandoned car at Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area, Delta State.

Acting Police Public Relations Officer of the State command, Mr. Bright Edafe who disclosed this in a statement, said the corpses were sighted in a Honda Rover car with reg no AG 815 BKW parked at the path way of the house of one Mr. Tayo ‘m’ age 35yrs.

Saying that the vehicle happened to belong to the said Tayo, the statement said the Divisional Police Officer CSP Aliyu Shaba led police operatives to the scene immediately and vacuated the corpses.

“Investigation revealed that the corpse as Kelvin izakpa ‘m’ aged 10yrs and Fega Izakpa ‘m’ aged 7yrs, both children of late Meshach Izakpa, they were staying with their mother before their disappearance,” the statement added.

Saying that investigation was still ongoing, he said the decomposing corpses had been handed to the family for burial while the suspect Eniku had been arrested and the vehicle impounded.

Meanwhile, three persons have been arrested for being in possession of 50 wraps and two other unwrapped stones of illicit drugs suspected to be cocaine. One of the suspect

Edafe said one of the suspects, Mr. Ofomukoro “confessed to have been dealing on the sale of such substance for some years now. Case is under investigation.”

