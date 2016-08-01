Home | News | General | N’Delta monarch, agitators differ on S’South govs’ demand

•His Majesty, Charles Ayemi-Botu, aka Lion of the Niger.

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

WARRI- PARAMOUNT ruler of Seimbiri Kingdom, Delta State, HM Charles Ayemi-Botu, and a collection of campaigners in Niger-Delta, 21st Century Youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience, 21ST CYNDAC, weekend, disagreed over South-South governors’ recent call on President Muhammadu Buhari to stop further disbursements of funds to the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, until the substantive governing board is inaugurated.

HM Ayemi-Botu, who claimed NDDC funds were going to acolytes and stooges of the minister, said: “Suffice to say it is coming most appropriately since the minister had already assured stakeholders in January 6, 2021 that the board will be inaugurated in April 2021 at the completion of the forensic audit that has overstayed its welcome.”

But Coordinator of 21st CYNDAC, self-styled “General” Izon Ebi, berated the governors, saying: “They should leave Akpabio alone and concentrate on the development of their states to justify the mandate bestowed on them by the people of the Niger Delta.”

Ayemi-Botu, a former national chairman of Traditional Rulers of Oil Minerals Producing Communities of Nigeria, TROMPCON, asserted: “In this light , President Buhari should inaugurate the substantive board of the NDDC with Chief Pius Odubu as the Chairman and Mr. Bernard Okumagba as the Managing Director to assuage the long delayed yearnings and aspirations of Niger Deltans as well as Nigerians and jettison the stranglehold of Akpabio, who prefers to put his selfish and self-centered interest over and above the general well-being of the entire Niger Delta region.”

“Truly it is quite unimaginable and beyond human pardon and no responsible or sane government would condone and play along with this irritating, despicably glaring malfeasance son of Niger Delta who has a date with posterity, for making himself ‘a thin god’.

“Wise counselling suffices that the ball is in Mr. President’s court to inaugurate the board which he nominated in 2019, screened by the Senate and ready for inauguration prior to his return from the United Kingdom on medical checkup, before his own appointee hijacked and replaced it with illegal committees for nearly two years and Buhari did not wink an eyebrow, in spite of several condemnations from well-meaning stakeholders and opinion leaders.

“So it has become a charade and child’s play and one would be tempted to ask who the president is? Is it Buhari or Akpabio!

The 21ST CYNDAC in statement, said: “Governors should think of how to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youths in their various states in order to discourage them from crime and criminality so as to attract foreign investment to grow their gross domestic product, GDP.

“We call on well-meaning Niger Deltan’s to disregard the outburst of the governors of the South -South because kettle cannot call pot black. We and Niger Deltans have seen the completion of the headquarters’ building of NDDC that was abandoned for 25 years in a short while by the Senator Akpabio.

“We have also seen under the supervision of Sen. Akpabio the exposure and stoppage of 1billion dollars consultancy fees We also saw that under the watch of the South -South governors , Ibim Semenitari was appointed sole administrator, so why the gang-up against the minister in a time that the forensic audit is about to be concluded.

“We expected them to say something about the mismanagement and stealing of N19 trillion not playing politics with the genuine intention of Mr. President and fruitless efforts to blackmail the minister.

We and other like minds are not comfortable with this development that is capable of eroding all the gains made and achieved because of the peace and plight of Niger Deltan’s. Since the pronouncement of the forensic audit by President Buhari, we have seen cacophony of dissenting voices just to kill the audit report before arrival.

“Niger Deltans are proud of the developmental strides of Akpabio when he was the governor of Akwa Ibom state and we advise well-meaning Niger Delta youths, traditional rulers and stakeholders not to be used by our governors to cause confusion and set the Niger Delta region on fire,” Gen. Izon Ebi said.

