Tambuwal to build 40 model secondary schools in Sokoto

Aminu Tambuwal

By Dirisu Yakubu

In line with his pledge to revive education, Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal has disclosed his intention to build forty model government secondary schools in the state.

This is as the government said its agenda of building 160 new primary and secondary schools in the state has recorded more than 50 per cent accomplishment.

Governor Tambuwal made the disclosures at the combined first, second and third convocation ceremony of the Sokoto State University, Sokoto.

Tambuwal, who chairs the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors’ Forum pointed out that the various steps coupled with the renovation of 1,500 primary schools and 180 junior secondary schools, clearly point to his administration’s commitment to the enhancement of the fortunes of education at the basic and secondary levels in the state.

The governor recalled the construction in 2016, of Model Government Secondary School, Balle in Gudu Local Government, hitherto the only Local Government Area without a Senior Secondary School in Nigeria.

His effort, he noted, has set the standard, guiding the expansion of the education subsector in the North-West state.

According to Tambuwal, “Education remains the pivotal factor in achieving any meaningful development in every society, particularly in this age of enlightenment, when knowledge remains the driver of socio-political, technological and economic development.

“It is in line with this reality that we make education top of the priority list of this administration.

“Pursuant to our policy of a State of Emergency on Education since 2015, when we first came on board and in the current dispensation from 2019 to date, our budgetary allocation to education has never fallen below 26 per cent.

“In 2016, we had a whopping 29 per cent allocation to education above the United Nations Education Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO benchmark and ever since, we have maintained the tempo by ensuring sustained funding for the education subsector.

“Funding coming from the education levy, through the concern and goodwill of political office holders and civil servants in the state and a handsome budgetary allocation to education, have greatly assisted in turning around the fortune of the subsector in the state.

“Indeed, this unprecedented expansion is meant to provide access to education, particularly to the rural areas and the disadvantaged groups.

“The creation of the Agency for Girl-Child Education by our administration is aimed at implementing policies that are designed to promote the education of girls in the state,” he said.

Tambuwal further stated that his administration is not unmindful of the challenges of out of school children, stressing that the establishment of additional primary and secondary schools is aimed at providing access to education and thus addressing the problem of this category of children in the state.

He added, “associated to the problem of out-of-school children is the problem of street begging by school age children. The various steps taken and still being taken by the state and federal governments towards addressing the problem of Almajirci will be pursued rigorously,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

