How burial of Edo’s late SSG brought Shaibu and Oshiomhole together

File photo of Edo state deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and past governor of the state Comrade Adams Oshiomhole

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-City

Barely one week after Edo state deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu said he fell out with his political father and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and immediate past governor of the state Comrade Adams Oshiomhole because he was attempting to reintroduce godfatherism which they both fought against, the burial of former Secretary to State Government (SSG), Dr Simon Imuekheme brought the two together where they momentarily buried their differences and spoke well of each other.

They became the cynosure of all eyes when Oshiomhole entered the church and he was greeted with a loud ovation and the deputy governor immediately rose to greet him; they were momentarily engaged in a discussion before going their ways.

The deputy governor while speaking complimented Oshiomhole which was also reciprocated by the former governor. Vanguard gathered yesterday that some political leaders in Edo north are already strategizing to reconcile the two who have been like father and son until they parted ways politically when the APC denied Governor Godwin Obaseki a second term ticket.

Speaking about Imuekheme, Shaibu who represented Obaseki said, “We always consulted him on matters that had to do with the civil service in our state and he offered his honest advice without bias. He left behind a solid legacy in our civil and public service for which he would ever be remembered. Our hearts are with the family and the Ikabigbo people of Uzaiure.”

In his homily, Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Auchi, Most Rev Dr Gabriel Dunia, said Imuekemhe lived a successful and fulfilled life as a Christian and technocrat in government, touching many lives and positively impacted his community, Ikabigbo.

Other dignitaries at the event included former Chief of Staff to Obaseki, Taiwo Akerele, Commissioner for Youths, Hon. Damian Lawani; former Commissioner for Education, Hon. (Barr.) Jimoh Ijegbai, amongst others.

