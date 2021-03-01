Home | News | General | Adelaja re-joins PDP, mobilizes thousands of followers into party

The immediate past National Publicity Secretary of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Prince Adelaja Adeoye, has re-joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at his ward F5, Ifoshi, Oshodi Isolo in Lagos.

The party chieftain left PDP in 2016 for the ADP where he became the State Publicity Secretary of the party in 2017, and later emerged as the National Publicity Secretary at the ADP’s National convention in Abuja in 2019. He is one of the formidable opposition voices to the government of the day.

Adelaja left ADP with scores of members nationwide. He re-joined PDP amidst wild jubilation by his followers and members of PDP in Lagos State. He has directed all his followers to also join PDP in their respective states, across the country.

Receiving Adelaja back to PDP in his ward, was the Secretary of Elders council, Elder Olajide Adedeji Canon, ward Chairman, Mr. Gbenga Fajuke and other members of the ward executives.

Recall that Adelaja had embarked on a consultative tour to various leaders, such as Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, Otunba Segun Adewale popularly know as Aeroland and also planned to meet the Chairman of PDP’s reconciliation committee, Senator Bukola Saraki and other notable leaders of the PDP.

Giving update on his political move, Adalaja said “I have returned to PDP– a pleasant home, and it is time for all of us to join hands to rebuild the party.

“In our quest to rebuild PDP, we must all eschew all forms of rancor as members across board, and team together, to be able to rescue Nigeria in 2023, from the claws of the rent seekers APC, currently misdirecting the affairs of the country.

“As I have now returned home, I will work with all Democrats within the party, in order to move our party and the country forward, urging all Stakeholders to keep supporting the leader of South West, Engr. Seyi Makinde and other progress minded leaders of the party. ”

Explaining why he left PDP in the first instance, Adalaja noted that “I only went to other party to learn one or two things. What I have learnt will also be useful in rebuilding PDP, the nation and Lagos State in general.”

“The future is bright for the young people, and for us to fit in to the system, we must show readiness and seriousness, with relevant experiences,” he added.

Adelaja, however charged youths to get involved in politics, saying that the only way the future they desire can be achieved is to be part of the system.

He went further by saying that “social media is a very good tool of mobilization, largely used by youth population, but they must begin to engage at the grassroots level.”

The opposition leader charged the Nigerian government led by President Buhari to work for the betterment of Nigerians because PDP with better idea is coming to take power from them in 2023.

