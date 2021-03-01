Home | News | General | Kelechi Iheanacho nets first #PL hat-trick as Leicester thrash Sheffield United
Aubameyang DROPPED by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta for ‘disciplinary reasons’
SO SAD: See The Terrible Thing That Happened to Dangote Yesterday (Details below)

Kelechi Iheanacho nets first #PL hat-trick as Leicester thrash Sheffield United



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Kelechi Iheanacho was the hero with a stunning hat-trick as Leicester City thrashed Sheffield United at the King Power Stadium.

altalt

Ayoze Perez was also on target, while an Ethan Ampadu own-goal completed the rout as the Foxes moved up to second in the Premier League. As for the Blades, they remain 14 points from safety with just nine matches remaining.

Full Time: Leicester 5 – 0 Sheffield United

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 177