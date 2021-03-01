Home | News | General | Kelechi Iheanacho nets first #PL hat-trick as Leicester thrash Sheffield United

Kelechi Iheanacho was the hero with a stunning hat-trick as Leicester City thrashed Sheffield United at the King Power Stadium.

Ayoze Perez was also on target, while an Ethan Ampadu own-goal completed the rout as the Foxes moved up to second in the Premier League. As for the Blades, they remain 14 points from safety with just nine matches remaining.

Full Time: Leicester 5 – 0 Sheffield United



Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General