Kelechi Iheanacho nets first #PL hat-trick as Leicester thrash Sheffield United
- 2 hours ago
- 1
- 0
Kelechi Iheanacho was the hero with a stunning hat-trick as Leicester City thrashed Sheffield United at the King Power Stadium.
Ayoze Perez was also on target, while an Ethan Ampadu own-goal completed the rout as the Foxes moved up to second in the Premier League. As for the Blades, they remain 14 points from safety with just nine matches remaining.
Full Time: Leicester 5 – 0 Sheffield United
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles