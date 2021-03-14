Home | News | General | See The 25 States That Will Make Up Biafra According to The Map Released By Nnamdi Kanu (Details below)

Nnamdi Okwu Kanu is a British political activist in Biafra, Nigeria. He is the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra. The primary objective of IPOB is to create an independent state for the people of the former eastern region of Nigeria through a referendum. Kanu is the director of a UK registered radio station called Radio Biafra.

Recently, the leader of the indigenous people of Biafra sent numerous messages. in line with Bandits terrorizing the Benue Indigenous.

Nnamdi Kanu as the leader of the indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) has come out to show and reveal the ” Map of the Biafra region” . He also announced to the population via his Twitter page that the land of Biafra will be a democratic nation.

From the map Nnamdi Kanu revealed, we see 25 states who are caved in this map below are states:

Orlu, Ahoada, Nnewi, Onitsha, Port Harcourt, Umuahia, Uyo, Ikot Ekpene, Ughelli, Degema, Ogoja, Calabar, Eket, Abakiliki, Oji- River, Adaba, Owerri, Annang, Yenegoa and several others. Below is a photo of the map as released by Nnamdi Kanu, showing the states which, according to him, form the land of Biafra.

On the map, it shows all the provinces to come under the Republic of Biafra. He also pointed out that there will be nothing like a majority or minority group in the lands of Biafra. Each region will be equal, with equal benefits.

The above photo shows the map proposal for Biafra. It was shared online by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. You can see there are 25 provinces listed in the map above but one follower and support from Nnamdi Kanu thinks the map is wrong.

After he shared the map, a man took to the commentary section to correct it while saying that Nnamdi Kanu lacks proper knowledge of the Delta State. According to the man named Arthur Isaac, Nnamdi Kanu is wrong to turn Agbor into a province rather than Kwale or Obiaruku.

Arthur Isaac says this error has proven that Kalu knows little about the Delta State and is wrong. He also pointed out that since Warri is a province, Kwale and Ozoro is also supposed to be a province.

He spoke like someone who has deep knowledge of the Delta State.

What is your opinion of the map? Please share your opinions in the comment box below.

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General