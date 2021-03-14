Home | News | General | Mother’s Day celebration is a confusing matter — Filmmaker Kunle Afolayan

Award-winning movie maker and director, Kunle Afolayan states that Mother’s day celebration is a very confusing matter.

As the world celebrate Mother’s day which is a day set aside to celebrate the influence of mothers in society, Kunle Afolayan took to his Twitter page to drop his view about Mother’s day celebration..

He tweeted, “How many Mother’s Day celebration dey sef ? Very confusing matter.”

In other related Kunle Afolayan’s news, Kunle Afolayan on his Instagram page, showcased all the awards he has received since the inception of his career in the movie industry.

Kunle Afolayan has received no fewer than 10 awards for his contribution to Nigerian movie industry.

