Home | News | General | Mother’s Day celebration is a confusing matter — Filmmaker Kunle Afolayan
Can You Take Your Child to a School Teacher Dressed Like This? (Photos below)
“Wizkid Old life na Davido New Life, he just dey embarrass 9ja” – Reactions As Davido Scream as He Hangs Out With Drake

Mother’s Day celebration is a confusing matter — Filmmaker Kunle Afolayan



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 28 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Award-winning movie maker and director, Kunle Afolayan states that Mother’s day celebration is a very confusing matter.

As the world celebrate Mother’s day which is a day set aside to celebrate the influence of mothers in society, Kunle Afolayan took to his Twitter page to drop his view about Mother’s day celebration..

altalt

He tweeted, “How many Mother’s Day celebration dey sef ? Very confusing matter.”

altalt

In other related Kunle Afolayan’s news, Kunle Afolayan on his Instagram page, showcased all the awards he has received since the inception of his career in the movie industry.

Kunle Afolayan has received no fewer than 10 awards for his contribution to Nigerian movie industry.

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 177