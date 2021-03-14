Home | News | General | “Wizkid Old life na Davido New Life, he just dey embarrass 9ja” – Reactions As Davido Scream as He Hangs Out With Drake

Fans of Nigerians singer and music executive, Davido Adeleke popularly known as Davido has thrown shades at his rival, Wizkid on social media after a video of him hanging out with American rapper and multiple Grammy award winner, Drake surfaced.

Davido who is currently in the US linked up with the global icon and their meeting could possibly end up in a collaboration as fans are already waiting to hear the news of a joint.

However, some social media users threw subtle shots as Starboy Records CEO claiming he was not able to get Drake on a video with him but Davido who is a man of action proved by having to hang out with Drake.

See some reaction below;

