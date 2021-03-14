Home | News | General | After Aisha Yesufu Declared This Man The Best President Of Nigeria, See What Nigerians Said (Details below)
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  6 hours 25 minutes ago
Nigeria has passed through a short spell of democracy, and many Nigerians are already sharing opinions on who the best President of the country is.

His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari is currently the President of the country for the second time, but obviously, his government is allegedly the most criticized democratic government in the history of Nigeria.

Many people have continued to express disappointment in President Buhari’ s led government which is contrary to expectations.

The Nigerian economy is not in anyway better than than of the previous government which the present administration promised will be better than. The security challenges and hike in food prices, electricity tariffs and many more have worsened in president Buhari’ s adminstration and this has led Nigerians to cry out on a daily.

However, in spite of the fact that the present adminstration is one of the most feared administrations in Nigeria, some Nigerians are fearless and have not failed to speak out as well as criticize the government when due.

Aisha Yesufu is one of the very few people who is a political critique. She is a human rights activist who took to her Twitter page to express her disappointment in the country’ s democracy.


According to her, in almost 22 years of democracy, the best government so far was that of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

In quotes, Aisha Yesufu wrote saying: ” It really hurts to say in this our almost 22 years of democracy, Obasanjo’ s government has turned out to be the best. We do need to do better! We do! ”


Nigerians reacted through the comment section of her post after she hinted that Olusegun Obasanjo’ s administration is the best in the history of the country’ s democracy.

She further hinted that President Olusegun Obasanjo was never a tribalistic leader and he was always ready to bring in competent youths to hold official positions unlike the subsequent administrations.

What’ s your opinion? What do you think about the administration of Olusegun Obasanjo? Was it the best adminstration Nigeria ever had?

