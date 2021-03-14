Home | News | General | Video of 39 Students Being Flogged by Bandits, Crying and Begging FG For Help (Details below)

Gunmen who kidnapped 39 students from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Afaka, Kaduna State’s Igabi Local Government Area, have released a video of the abductees being flogged.

The students’ parents have also confirmed that the kidnappers have contacted them and are demanding a ransom of N500 million.

The students are seen in the video in what appears to be a forest.

When he appeared on Channels Television on Saturday, Governor Nasir El-Rufai ruled out the possibility of paying a ransom or negotiating with the bandits.

The kidnappers used the students’ Facebook accounts to post three videos of them being surrounded by military-style gunmen.

Some of the students who had been rescued from the college had previously confirmed the identities of their classmates and friends in the videos.

Tasha Sandra, one of the students, posted the second and third videos on her Facebook page.

Most of the female students have only wrappers tied around their chests in one of the videos, while the majority of the male students are shirtless.

The gunmen were seen flogging the students while they screamed and pleaded for the government to come to their rescue in the second video, which was posted around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

“Please this is not a fake video or message please help us and pay the ransom they are asking for and do not try to send any armed forces to rescue us because they said they will kill us all,” reads the caption on the video posted on Tasha Sandra’s Facebook page.

“Please, I am pleading with the federal and state governments to come up with the 500 million naira ransom.”

