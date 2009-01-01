Home | News | General | Jubilation as Barcelona announce the signing of top Liverpool star is 95 per cent complete

- Georginio Wijnaldum's move to Barcelona looks 95 per cent completed

- The Spanish League giants communicated the development to the public ahead of the summer move

- The Dutchman doesn't look like he is ready to extend his stay at Anfield beyond this campaign

Barcelona are reportedly edging closer to sealing a move for out-of-contract Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum this summer.

The 30-year-old Dutchman will be a free agent at the end of this season and he appears ready for a fresh challenge away from Anfield.

He was part of the squad that helped Jurgen Klopp win Champions League and Premier League in successive seasons.

However, he is wanted by Ronald Koeman who has been trying to rebuild the Barca team since he became the boss in August 2020.

Georginio Wijnaldum in action for Liverpool against RB Leipzig in their Champions League last-16 2nd leg game. Photo by Peter Zador/DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

SunSport now reports that the Spanish League giants believe the deal is 95 per cent done with the current season set to expire in May.

Sources claim Wijnaldum had a dream to play in Barcelona’s famous colours, with Football Insider reporting the Catalan club are in pole position.

The publication reveals that the Dutch-born manager has lined up the Reds star as one of his five key transfer targets in the summer with the cash-strapped La Liga giants looking to snap up the best free transfers.

Wijnaldum's future at Anfield remains uncertain after stating he does not know where he will be next campaign. He said:

"It's not as easy as everyone thinks it is to make some decisions about your future. You have to think about everything and then first negotiate with the clubs and it's so difficult and it's why it takes so long."

Barcelona chiefs will take that non-committal to Anfield as the green light for a summer deal.

