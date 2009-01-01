Home | News | General | Odegaard, Lacazette score as Arsenal beat 10-man Tottenham in tough North London derby

- Arsenal vs Tottenham saw the Gunners claim the bragging rights in the North London derby

- The match saw Martin Odegaard find the back of the net with his first EPL goal for Arsenal

- Alexander Lacazette scored the tie's winner, with the Frenchman stepping up to fill Aubameyang's shoes who was dropped over disciplinary reasons

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Tottenham Hotspur's top-four hopes have been dented after suffering a 2-1 defeat against rivals Arsenal in the North London derby played on Sunday evening, March 14, at the Emirates.

Goals from Martin Odegaard and Alexander Lacazette proved crucial as Erik Lamela's delicious Rabona being rendered a mere consolation for Spurs.

The Gunners went into the match looking to avoid a record sixth straight game without a win against their fiercest rivals.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Read also Chelsea record disappointing result against Leeds United but remains unbeaten under Tuchel

Spurs, on the other hand, were keen to complete a league double over Mikel Arteta's men for the first time in almost 30 years, having won 2-0 the reverse tie played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in December.

Lacazette fires Arsenal to victory over Tottenham in tough North London derby at the Emirates Stadium. Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC

Source: Getty Images

However, despite coming off an impressive run of results, Jose Mourinho's wards were unable to deal with Arsenal's pace and dominance as they fell away from home.

The home side had the best chance to break the deadlock in the 16th minute through Emile Rowe-Smith, but the youngster was denied by the crossbar after his delightful 25-yard clattered off the bar.

Lamela went on to score the opener for Spurs just after the half-hour mark, improvising a beautifully struck rabona that went through the legs of Thomas Partey and sneaked in the far corner.

Arsenal should have restored parity four minutes later but were once again unlucky as Cedric Soares hit the woodwork.

Read also Harry Kane scores twice as Tottenham Hotspur beat tough Europa League opposition at White Hart Lane

The side's efforts and resilience saw them get rewarded just a minute before the break, with Odegaard drawing his side level after his fairly tame shot took a deflection off Alderweireld to beat Hugo Lloris.

The second half of the meeting saw the hosts pick from where they left, dominating the early exchanges as Spurs struggled to settle in.

However, they had to wait until the 64th minute to take a deserved lead, with Lacazette stepping up to convert from the spot after Sanchez was adjudged to have fouled the Frenchman in the area.

Things went from bad to worse for Spurs 17 minutes to time after they were reduced to 10 men following the sending off of Lamela for a second booking.

Twice Harry Kane nearly equalised for the visitors, first having a goal disallowed before seeing his effort rattle the post at the death.

Arsenal eventually managed to hold on to stroll to victory, with the result cementing their place in mid-table. The side remains 10th on the log with 41 points, 10 off a Champions League place.

Read also Arsenal send strong message to Jose Mourinho's Tottenham after beating top European club away from home

Legit.ng earlier reported that Liverpool and Arsenal's poor form in the Premier League could affect their chances of playing in Europe next season, according to the supercomputer.

The Reds have lost six of their last seven Premier League games while Arsenal have only won two of their last seven matches.

Both teams are currently struggling in the Engish topflight division at the moment and their progress in the remaining games is not guaranteed.

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General