Brazil legend wants Barcelona to sign superstar from arch-rivals Real Madrid this summer

- Rivaldo wants Barcelona to make a move for Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos

- The defender's deal with Los Blancos runs out this summer

- Both parties are yet to reach an agreement on a new deal

- The Brazilian wants his former club to take advantage of the situation

Barcelona legend Rivaldo has urged his former club to swallow their pride and sign influential Real Madrid defender this summer.

The 34-year-old will be a free agent when his current deal with Los Blancos expires at the end of this season.

Although the La Liga defending champions are doing all they can to tie the Spaniard down for a few more years, the player seems ready for a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Sources claim the ex-Sevilla man and his employers are yet to agree on the terms of the new deal and the Brazilian believes the Catalans exploit the situation and lure him to Camp Nou.

Paolo Maldini of AC Milan tackling Barcelona's Rivaldo during a Champions League game. Photo by Steve Mitchell/EMPICS

Source: Getty Images

The 48-year-old who won two Spanish League titles during his five-year reign with the Blaugrana spoke to Betfair on the topic as reported by SunSport saying:

"A player has to be professional, and if you have good offers, I don't think it's okay to hear them.

"Of course, Sergio Ramos would be a good signing for Barcelona. It would be historic and it would be controversial because of Sergio Ramos' history with Real Madrid."

Meanwhile, it might be very difficult for Ramos to join a rival club having given 16 years of his career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spanish defender has won four Champions Leagues, five La Ligas, and several other domestic and continental silverware since he joined them in 2005.

He (Ramos) has also won the FIFA World Cup and two UEFA European championships in 2008 and in 2012.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sergio Ramos has promised to accommodate Lionel Messi in his home if the Argentine decides to join Real Madrid.

The 33-year-old's future at Barcelona remains uncertain despite having about three months left on his current deal.

He tried forcing his way out of the Catalan club last August but made a U-turn to avoid legal battles with his employers.

