Craig Dawson own goal sends Manchester United to 2nd position on Premier League standings

- Man United vs West Ham ended in a 1-0 win for Ole's men at Old Trafford

- Craig Dawson directed the ball to his own net to help United secure a crucial win

- The victory saw the Red Devils leapfrog Leicester back to second on the standings

Man United have reclaimed their place in second on the Premier League standings after securing a slim 1-0 win over a stubborn West Ham side on Sunday night, March 14, at Old Trafford.

Man United had to rely on Craig Dawson's own goal to secure all the three points. Photo by Peter Powell.

Craig Dawson's second half own goal proved to be the only difference in the tough as United struggled to break the Hammers resolute defence.

The Red Devils were looking to return to winning ways after they were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by AC Milan in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 fixture.

Amad Diallo, who scored his first goal for the United senior side saw his goal cancelled at the death as the tie ended in a stalemate.

At the time, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was without a number of key players including Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford - all who missed through injury.

However, Rashford handed the Norwegian a major boost during the weekend clash, with the Englishman making a return to the starting line up.

The forward partnered with Mason Greenwood and Daniel James in the goal hunt, with Bruno Fernandes playing in his preferred no.10 role.

But despite the star-studded attack, United had to rely on Dawson's own goal to cart home all the three points.

Chances were far and wide through the match, with the visitors opting to sit deep with a packed defence.

The hosts best goalscoring opportunity came at the half-hour mark through Greenwood who forced a fine save from Fabianski with a low shot.

Rashford also had a glorious chance to break the deadlock with a free header, but he fluffed the the opportunity.

United finally took a deserved lead in the 53rd after Dawson headed the ball into his own net from close range to give the home side the advantage.

The solitary goal was the only one that eventually separated the two sides, with the Old Trafford dwellers climbing back to second after they momentarily dropped to third following Leicester's huge win over relegation-bound Sheffield United.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho grabbed his first Premier League hat-trick on Sunday, March 14, helping Leicester City defeat Sheffield United 5-0.

Leicester took full advantage of both Chelsea and Everton’s slip this weekend and of a team bereft of, well, anything.

