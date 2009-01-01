Home | News | General | Magical Cristiano Ronaldo grabs a hat-trick in Juventus win over Cagliari

Juventus returned to the Serie A, days after they were knocked out of the Champions League, but they bounced back in style.

The Old Lady grabbed all three points away from home at Cagliari with Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick on the night.

Victory moves Andrea Pirlo's side to 55 points, ten points behind league leaders Inter Milan who have played one game more.

However Juventus knew anything short of three points against Cagliari would compound their woes and they started off brightly with Ronaldo heading home the opening goal in the 10th minute.

He rose to power his header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal as he was assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a cross following a corner.

Juventus were then rewarded with a penalty in the 24th minute after Alessio Cragno conceded the spot-kick.

Of course it was Ronaldo who stepped up to slot home for the second goal for his side. 0-2.

It only took the 36-year-old another eight minutes to complete his hat-trick finding the back of the net again in the 32nd minute of the encounter.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal with team-mates. Photo: Enrico Locci

Source: Getty Images

CR7 left footed his shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner, assisted by Federico Chiesa.

Host Cagliari reduced the deficit on the hour mark through Giovanni Simeone who hit the ball with his right foot shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gabriele Zappa. It ended; Cagliari 1-3 Juventus.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo took a swipe on critics following Juventus’s shocking and early exit from this season’s UEFA Champions League.

The Italian press as well as other critics are upset with the Portuguese saying he betrayed his teammates following his performance that saw Juventus get knocked out of the Champions League by FC Porto

In his response Ronaldo said true champions never break adding that focus is already in Cagliari, in the Serie A struggle, in the Italian Cup final and in everything that could be achieved this season.

