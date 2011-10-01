Home | News | General | Rehab: FG suspends planned closure of Falomo Bridge indefinitely

By Olasunkanmi Akoni with agency report

The Federal Government has postponed indefinitely, the planned closure of Falomo Bridge in Victoria Island for repairs.

Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, on Sunday, told the News Agency of Nigeria in a telephone chat that the decision to suspend the rehabilitation of the bridge was reached after a meeting with relevant stakeholders.

According to Popoola, “After consultations with relevant stakeholders, we decided to postpone the rehabilitation work. A new date would be announced for the partial closure and commencement of repair works soon.”

He, however, apologised to road users and members of the public for inconveniences caused by the shift in date for the repairs.

Recall that Popoola earlier, last Friday evening announced a plan to partially close the Falamo Bridge for six weeks to allow for rehabilitation works.

