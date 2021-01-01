Home | News | General | Wasinmi killings: Police rules out farmer/herders clash, as goverment condemns incident

…Residents suspect reprisal attack

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Unknown gunmen early hours on Sunday invaded a fulani settlement at Wasinmi area of Osun State in what looks like a reprisal attack killinorg a family of six.

This is as the state Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode said preliminary investigation ruled out a possible farmers/herders clash. It would be recalled that some gunment had on Sunday March 7 abducted some travellers in the area before they were rescued and four of the suspects were arrested

A source confided in Vanguard that the escaped suspects had during the operation threatened to return and deal with the settlers for giving them up. According to the source, one of th youngman who survived the onslaught had received an anonymous tip-off that he would be killed if he sleep at the village.

Meanwhile, the CP who was on-the-spot assessment said the Killings was not in anyway connected to farmers/herders clash as reported in some section of the media.

A statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola disclosed that apart from launching manhunt for the suspect, police has began discreet investigation into the circumstances behind the killings.

It reads in part, “The Osun State Police Command wishes to state categorically that the unfortunate attack on a family at a settlement in the outskirts of Wasinmi Village, Ikire, Osun State, today 14th March, 2021, is not connected with any clash between farmers and herders as speculated in some sections of the media.

“Preliminary investigations by the Police reveal that some yet to be identified gunmen, stormed, attacked and shot sporadically at a family of six (6) at a settlement in the outskirts of Wasinmi Village, Ikire, Osun State, leaving one (1) person injured. Police Operatives from Ikire Division and other law enforcement agencies were promptly drafted to the scene to prevent further attacks on residents in the area and arrest the perpetrators but the attackers escaped on sighting the security team.

“The CP appeals to the people of the State, particularly residents of Ikire and its environs not to panic but collaborate with the Police by giving timely information that will assist in arresting the culprits. He reassures them of the commitment of the Police to their safety, as adequate security measures have been emplaced to forestall future occurrences of such incident”.

Osun State Government during a visit to commiserate with the family led by the Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi described the killings as disheartening and unfortunate.

Alabi, who was accompanied the Special Adviser to the state Governor on Security, Abiodun Ige and other government officials Said the incident is a case of brutal assassination, adding that the perpetrators would be brought to book in no distant time.

In his words, ” This is a very unfortunate incident and we are so sad about it as a government. It is shocking and strange to our communities.

“We are here on behalf of the state government to sympathize with you and we are assuring you that those criminal elements that perpetrated this evil act would not go scot-free, we have ordered security agencies to swing into action and fish them out to face the wrath of law”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

