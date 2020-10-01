Home | News | General | EFCC detains Ondo Clerk of House of Assembly, lawmaker, two others over fraud

We’ll make our position known soon — Chairman, House committee on information

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission has reportedly detained the Clerk of Ondo State House of Assembly, Bode Aladeyelu, a lawmaker, Hon Felemugudu Bankole and two civil servants over an alleged fraud.

Vanguard gathered that they have been in the detained since last week.

The detained civil servants include Olusegun Kayode Oyadeji and OJ. Afolabi.

Sources said that the lawmakers said four other members who were members of the Committee were to attend the seminar that was slated for Wednesday, 11 and Thursday 12, December 2019 which they never attended.

The seminar, vanguard learnt was aimed at institutionally productivity, consciousness and excellence in service among workers and organisations in both public and private sectors, to accord workers and organizations the platform in achieving high productivity as well as giving impetus the seminar in charting the pathway in revitalizing the Educational Sector.”

The clerk, the deputy speaker, the committee chairman of the House Committee on Tertiary Education and two members of the committee and the Clerk were scheduled to attend the seminar.

However, it was discovered that there was no such seminar organised, thereby the money released by the state Ministry of finance amounting to N2.4million allegedly went to private pockets.

A source in the Assembly said that the alleged persons responded to the invitation of the Anti-graft agency and they were subsequently detained.

According to the source ” It is true. The clerk of the House and Hon. Felemu Gudu Bankole along with two civil servants in the Assembly are there in the EFCC’s custody. The were detained there.

“Based on that invitation, all of them went there and they were detained last Thursday. I think the EFCC must have commenced their investigation into their matter.”

Contacted for reaction, the chairman of the House committee on information, Hon Gbenga Omole said the assembly would make its official position on the matter known today ( Monday).

Omole said ” I am not answering any question, I am going to address the press tomorrow, (Monday).

Recall that the leadership of the Assembly had denied invitation of any of its principal officers by the EFCC

The chairman of the House Committee on information Hon Omole denied the invitation of the principal officers of the Assembly including the Speaker, Rt Hon Bamidele Oleyelogun over the alleged fraud.

Omole said there is no iota of truth in the news that the Speaker has been invited by the anti graft

He confirmed that “though some staff of the Assembly have been invited by the EFFC but the Speaker has not been invited.

Vanguard News Nigeria

