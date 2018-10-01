Home | News | General | Mothering Sunday: Obiano’s wife tasks women on communication, family bond

File: From left: Wife of Governor of Anambra State, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano

The Wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, has urged women to ensure healthy communication and bonding in families, especially at this period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She gave the advice in a statement to commemorate this year’s Mothering Sunday in honour of Mothers of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Awka, on Sunday.

The statement was made available to newsmen by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to Anambra Governor, Mr Emeka Ozumba.

The wife of the governor urged Anglican mothers to use the event to gather as a family to rekindle and share love that strengthened the bonds of unity.

Mrs Obiano who is also the Founder of the Charity Organisation, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE), observed that COVID-19 exacerbated the bond between families.

“The challenges of the past one year exacerbated by the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic created artificial distances within families and among relatives, making the burden of health and physical distance harder to bear.

“Even with the gradual improvement in health conditions and availability of COVID-19 vaccines, there is still need for caution by everyone to ensure that no one derails from the ultimate goal of safety for all,” she said.

Mrs Obiano urged mothers to advise their children to remain committed to the precautionary measures and to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 requirements until health professionals advised otherwise.

She called on the Mothers Union to see the increasing cases of divorce among young couples as a challenge which could be addressed through healthy and frank communication.

The wife of the governor urged mothers to ensure that their children made the right choices and also understood that marriage was a marathon journey in art of love not a speed chase by the restless.

While wishing the Anglican Mothers a happy ‘Mothering’ Sunday, she also commended them for steadfastness in prayers for peace and unity within families and the nation at large. (NAN)

