Home | News | General | Reactions as Nengi allegedly snubs Erica’s birthday for that of her friend (Video)

Mixed reactions as the former beauty queen, Nengi Rebecca allegedly snubs the birthday party of the fellow reality star, Erica Nlewedim..

Star-Girl celebrated her 27th birthday yesterday in a grand style with loads of surprise gifts from her fans before an evening party.

A video shared by Nengi on her Insta-story reveals that she attend the birthday party of a friend that she represents her brand.

This however triggered fans to drop different opinions on why she snubbed Erica’s birthday.

“Erica didn’t come for Nengi birthday… u didn’t complain ok,” a fan wrote while hinting at a revenge plot.

Watch the video below …

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CMYEmQXFFsN/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=3AE5F816-DA42-4B5B-A6F4-19AD7B9D031E

See reactions below..

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General