Reactions as Nengi allegedly snubs Erica’s birthday for that of her friend (Video)
- 2 hours 36 minutes ago
Mixed reactions as the former beauty queen, Nengi Rebecca allegedly snubs the birthday party of the fellow reality star, Erica Nlewedim..
Star-Girl celebrated her 27th birthday yesterday in a grand style with loads of surprise gifts from her fans before an evening party.
A video shared by Nengi on her Insta-story reveals that she attend the birthday party of a friend that she represents her brand.
This however triggered fans to drop different opinions on why she snubbed Erica’s birthday.
“Erica didn’t come for Nengi birthday… u didn’t complain ok,” a fan wrote while hinting at a revenge plot.
Watch the video below …
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CMYEmQXFFsN/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=3AE5F816-DA42-4B5B-A6F4-19AD7B9D031E
See reactions below..
