Wizkid wins Grammy for ‘Brown Skin Girl’
- 2 hours 45 minutes ago
The song was made for Beyonce’s album, Lion King: The Gift which featured other Nigerian artists. In October 2019, Edujandon.com reported that preparations were being made for the video..
Wizkid won ‘Best Music Video’ for his role on ‘Brown Skin Girl’ at the 63rd Grammy Award on March 14, 2021.
He won the award alongside the Beyonce, who owns the song and featured artists, Saint Jhn and Blue Ivy. The award will also go to Jenn Nkiru who directed the video.
The rules provide that the artists, producer and video director will get a statuette for this category. As of the time of this win, the video has over 31 million views on YouTube.
