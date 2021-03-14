Home | News | General | Abductors Of Kaduna Students Release Video Of Them In Captivity, Demand N500m For Their Release (Details below)

The abductors of Kaduna students has released a video of them in captivity, and has demanded N500m ransom for their release, Edujandon.com report.

Abductors of 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization in Afaka, Igabi local government area of Kaduna state have released a video of the students with them. The gunmen who were dressed in military outfit are demanding N500 million ransom for the release of the students.

The gunmen stormed the school in the early hours of Friday, March 12 and abducted the students. While 180 of the students were rescued by the troops later in the day, 39 of them comprising 23 females and 16 males are still in captivity.

In the video released, the students appealed to the Federal Government to come to their aid and rescue them.

