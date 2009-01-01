Home | News | General | Wizkid wins first Grammy award alongside Beyonce

Nigerian superstar, Wizkid has won his first Grammy award.

Wizkid’s song with Beyoncé ‘Brown Skin Girl’ won the best music video at the ongoing 63rd Grammy Awards.

‘BROWN SKIN GIRL’ by Beyonce, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN & Wizkid’s took over the world in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nigerians took to Twitter congratulating Wizkid.

Burnaboy was nominated to win in the category of the World Music Album for his recent album, ‘Twice As Tall’

The ‘African giant’ was nominated alongside other entertainers like Antibalas, Bebel Gilberto, Anoushka Shankar and Tianariwen.

This is the second time he would be receiving a nomination in this category.

