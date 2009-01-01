Wizkid wins first Grammy award alongside Beyonce
- 7 hours 10 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Nigerian superstar, Wizkid has won his first Grammy award. Wizkid’s song with Beyoncé ‘Brown Skin Girl’ won the best music video at the ongo...
Nigerian superstar, Wizkid has won his first Grammy award.
Wizkid’s song with Beyoncé ‘Brown Skin Girl’ won the best music video at the ongoing 63rd Grammy Awards.
‘BROWN SKIN GIRL’ by Beyonce, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN & Wizkid’s took over the world in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nigerians took to Twitter congratulating Wizkid.
Burnaboy was nominated to win in the category of the World Music Album for his recent album, ‘Twice As Tall’
The ‘African giant’ was nominated alongside other entertainers like Antibalas, Bebel Gilberto, Anoushka Shankar and Tianariwen.
This is the second time he would be receiving a nomination in this category.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles