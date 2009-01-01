Home | News | General | Buhari’s two months deadline, reason for spike in insecurity in Nigeria – HURIWA

The Human Right Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA has attributed the recent spike in kidnapping and other security crisis in the North West to the two months ultimatum issued to bandits by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that Governor Bello Mattawalle of Zamfara State recently disclosed that the President, while deploying 6,000 soldiers to the state to combat the incessant security crisis in the state, gave bandits two months to repent.

Following several abductions and killings in the region since the deadline was issued, HURIWA in a statement on Sunday blamed the President for giving the ultimatum.

The statement reads in part, “President Muhammadu Buhari promised Nigerians that the Jangebe Zamfara school kidnapping will be the last but sadly because he lacks the political will to deal with terrorists, these same terrorists have once more struck at the heart of Kaduna and taken away dozens of female students and till now President Muhammadu Buhari is busy dishing out incoherent orders to his military forces.

“On one hand the President threatens to deal with the terrorists but on the other hand, he gave them two months to decide whether to stop KIDNAPPING.

“Nigerians should know by now that this government lacks the capacity to protect it and the best bet is for the masses to organise demonstrations to call on the United States of America and the United Nations to come into Nigeria and rescue the citizens before we are all kidnapped”.

It was gathered that bandits on Sunday attacked a Government Science Secondary School in Ikara, Ikara Local Government Area of Kaduna State in an attempt to kidnap students.

However, their plot was foiled as military and other security agencies reportedly repelled them.

The State’s Internal Security and Home Affairs Commissioner, Samuel Aruwan while briefing newsmen on Sunday said the gunmen carried out the attack on Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday.

