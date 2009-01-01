Home | News | General | Today is the proudest day of my life: Nigerian graduate says as he celebrates joining the US Army

- A Nigerian man has celebrated completing his training as he joins the United States Army

- The man identified as Christian U. Orji who graduated from the Federal University of Technology Owerri had left the shores of the country

- He described his recent feat as the happiest day of his life

A Nigerian man has done himself proud as he recently joined the United States.

Taking to his Whatsapp status to celebrate his achievement, according to mentorslinks, the man identified as Christian U. Orji said ''today is the happiest day of my life as i join the strongest land force on earth!"

Christian successfully completed the US Army training before joining them.

Popularly known as O'kriso was a mathematics tutor during his stay at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

It is however not stated how and when he left the shores of the country.

An overjoyed Christian narrated his uneasy experience saying:

“So many stories behind the glory, I won’t wanna remember them, but at some point I slept in d forest in bone chilling cold & I won’t feel my hands, I feel my life leaving me. How I survived I don’t know. We stand in d sun for hours without moving, I got darker, but PERSISTENCE will earn me this!”

His Whatsapp statuses read:

He shared pictures of himself along with some of his colleagues in the United States Army.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported an emotional moment as a daughter decorated her father who got promotion in the US Army in viral video.

The clip which was shared by his family member, @D_urbanpluslady, disclosed the man's daughter was a bit dramatic when she was pinning the new badge on her dad.

After a formal statement on why he and others were being promoted, Ololade's wife and daughter approached him with the man kneeling.

The daughter removed her daddy's cap as she funnily flung some festoons, stirring laughter from people who were watching. She also punched him in the chest in a very hilarious way.

