Ogun housewife, alleging husband a drunk, bathes him with boiling water

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 43-year-old housewife, Bisola Awodele, for pouring hot water on her husband, Peter Phillips, thereby causing him grievous bodily harm.

The victim reportedly ran to the Sango-Ota Police Station with first degree burns all over his body and lodged a complaint..

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Oyeyemi said the incident happened last week Monday and the suspect was arrested the same day.

The PPRO added that the suspect was arrested shortly after her husband told the police that the mother of five accused him of always getting drunk as a result of which she carried a pot of boiling water and poured it on him.

Oyeyemi said, “Upon the report, the Area Commander, ACP Muhideen Obe, quickly directed his JWC section to effect the arrest of the woman.

“The team swiftly moved to the scene, where the suspect was promptly apprehended.

“On interrogation, the suspect explained to the police how her husband was fond of coming home drunk always without contributing anything to the welfare of her and the children.

“She stated further that on that fateful day, the husband came home drunk as usual, and while she was complaining about his act of drunkenness, the man started insulting her and her parents, which infuriated her, consequent upon which she poured hot water on his body.

“Preliminary investigation also revealed that the suspect gave birth to a baby about eight months ago, but she killed and secretly buried the baby out of frustration.

“The investigating team has since followed her to the secret grave of the killed baby, where the carcass was exhumed.

“The husband has been taken to the General Hospital, Ota, where he is presently recuperating.”

The PPRO added that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

