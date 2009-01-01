Home | News | General | Nigerian man pains picture he took in Oshodi, many say they can't see which is the photo

- A young Nigerian man has wowed Nigerian with his painting skill as he transformed a photograph into a great masterpiece

- Many people on Twitter praised his work, saying that when showcased on the right platform, the artwork could give him millions

- In the photo, a man sits down bent forward in an electronic repair workshop in Oshodi

PAY ATTENTION: Over the years, we have impacted so many lives together. Each time we uncovered a story of misfortune or injustice, viewers from across the world rallied in support – we gathered funds for education, housing and food for the heroes of our stories. Right now, we wish to focus our help on the Children of Calabar. Help us change more lives – support us on Patreon.

A creative Nigerian artiste with the Twitter handle @Shurabag has wowed social media with how he transformed a photo into a great work of art.

Read also Man gives life to non-living objects with amazing artworks, photos go viral, many say they look so real

The young man said the photo was taken in Oshodi area of Lagos state. The real picture seems like an electronic workshop with panel contraptions hanging everywhere.

Many were in awe of his craft, asking him how he was able to turn a black and white photograph into something of great art.

The young man also shared a short clip of the creation process to show people how he made every part of the painting.

See his post below:

As at the time of writing this report, his post has over 27,000 likes and hundreds of positive of comments from tweeps.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Queenyetty1_ said:

"This is so beautiful!"

@IamMbahOkwara said:

"I prefer the original to the painting. Real and natural."

@ziggy_obakofo said:

"I want to be like you when I grow up."

@VeritasUnivers1 said:

"Man y'all are so blessed with talent, well done man."

Read also Young man makes fine arts on wall, showcases his skill, people praise him

@IkeTheKidd said:

"This would be a great NFT. Could fetch you millions."

@travelwithdayo said:

"Love it. Hopes. Sweat. Past. Present. Tomorrows. Surrounded. I can write a drabble for this picture."

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news updates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that luck smiled on the same artist after he drew a canvas and painted it in popular Lagos danfo colour.

When he did the sketch on Monday, February 14, he never knew his life will take a quick turn for good.

In a tweet on Friday, February 19, the man said that the last few days have been very busy for him as he finally got a chance to make a pitch to Addidas.

---

Joseph Omotayo writes for the human interest desk at Legit.ng. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University with a degree in Literature in English. He loves basketball and books. He tweets @omotayome.

Source: Legit Nigeria

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General