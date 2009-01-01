Home | News | General | Farmer’s wife delivers quintuplets, now a mother of 10 after previously having 5 kids

- A farmer identified as Idowu Oluwadara is seeking help from Nigerians after his wife gave birth to a set of quintuplets

- The couple who has five kids already welcomed their new babies on Thursday, March 4

- Idowu and Funmilayo Oluwadara now have ten children to cater for

The wife of a farmer in Ogbomoso North local government area of Oyo state has given birth to a set of quintuplets.

Funmilayo Oluwadara was a mother of five before giving birth to the set of quintuplets, Yabaleft reports.

Legit.ng gathers that the 38-year-old woman, who is married to a Togolese man, delivered the babies on Thursday, March 4.

The farmer's wife gave birth to quintuplets to bring the number of her kids to ten. Photo credit: Yabaleft

Dr Afolabi Sikurulahi, who handled the delivery expressed gratitude to God for the safe arrival of the babies.

The woman's husband is a farmer who came to Nigeria from Togo to find work. He has urged the government and Nigerians to assist him in taking care of the children.

In similar news, a couple in Benin, the Edo state capital, welcomed a set of quadruplets in addition to their six children.

Speaking with Legit TV, the husband identified as Austin Ohenhen said he ran away for a while after hearing the news.

According to Austin, he returned home after words of encouragement from friends and family.

Also speaking, the new mum said when she was pregnant, she contemplated abortion but there was no money to go ahead with it.

The 35-year-old mother-of-ten said since the arrival of the quadruplets, God has been blessing the family.

