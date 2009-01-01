Home | News | General | White man wows Nigerians with quick legwork moves as he dances to Burna Boy's Anybody, video sparks reactions

- A white brilliant dancer has shown amazing footsteps on Twitter and people loved them

- People said he is far better than many Nigerians out there whose country Burna Boy came from

- The dancer's leg moves generated massive reactions on social media as they synced with the beats in Anybody

A white young man has amazed many Nigerians on Twitter as he showed a lot of gbese moves to Burna Boy's Anybody song mixed with some club instrumentals.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the dexterous dancer said that it has been quite some time that he had some legwork sessions.

In the clip, the man leisurely walked down a flight of stairs to a dance floor where he demonstrated an amazing show of moves.

The man added some very smart hand moves popularised by Zlathan's Lagos Anthem song. Many Nigerians who were in his comment section said they feel ashamed that they cannot show off leg moves that originated from their country as he did.

Watch his clip below:

As of the time of writing this report, his tweet has been watched over 140,000 times with over 15,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@arinzep75886383 said:

"Omo see this oyibo oo get vibes, you even dance pass we the Nigerians Wey get the song."

@onlynzaddy said:

"Foreigner don sabi do our cultural dance... And me?.. Only God knows."

The man shows amazing leg moves to the song. Photo source: @Nobert_gg

Source: Twitter

@ZamanikasMT said:

"If white fit dey dance leg work why me no go sabi shake body."

@_king_salu said:

"From the moment I saw that bow leg I just knew this one no go do normal."

@Sandra_LOAT said:

"Lmaoo I wasn't even expecting this I was waiting to see the normal Hiphop leg work.. mhen he is good..."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a short video of a white man dancing passionately at a Nigerian wedding has gone viral as many wondered where he learnt his moves.

In the clip, the man slugged it out with a young lady as he danced to a popular Nigerian instrumental used by most DJs.

As the beat came on, the white dancer stretched out his arms and shook his head vigorously, winning applause from the crowd.

---

Joseph Omotayo writes for the human interest desk at Legit.ng. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University with a degree in Literature in English. He loves basketball and books. He tweets @omotayome.

Source: Legit

