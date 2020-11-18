Home | News | General | 4 young and stylish kings in Yorubaland and their pictures, Oluwo of Iwo, Ooni of Ife, others

There are many kings in Yorubaland but some young ones amongst them have continued to inspire their followers with their fashion sense. Legit.ng compiled a list of these traditional rulers whose styles Nigerians cannot ignore.

Below is a list of 4 young and stylish kings in Yorubaland:

1. Oluwo of Iwo:

The traditional ruler of Iwo is a king whose sense of fashion has distinguished him among Yoruba monarchs. The young controversial king has continued to urge people to promote the Yoruba culture by wearing local attires.

2. Oba Saheed Elegushi

The traditional ruler whose domain is in Elegushi area of Lagos is loved by young Nigerians. Most kings prefer to wear only traditional attire, but Oba Elegushi doesn't stick to this convention. He wears both traditional and foreign attires elegantly.

Oba Saheed Elegushi is a Yoruba traditional ruler with a sense of fashion. Photo credit: @hrmsaelegushi

Source: Instagram

3. Ooni of Ife

Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi is no doubt fashionable and trendy. The traditional ruler's humility has endeared him to many Nigerians. He is liked in and outside the country for always empowering the youths.

The Ooni of Ife's humility is inspiring. Photo credit: @ooniadimulaife

Source: Instagram

4. Oniru of Iru

Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal's fashion sense is inspiring, and this is one of the reasons the youths respect him. The traditional ruler is from the Ojora, Aromire, Shokun and Abisogun branch of Oniru royal families of Lagos state.

Oniru of Iruland is a fashionable Yoruba king that is loved by many Nigerians. Photo credit: @hrmoniru

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng previously reported that the Ooni of Ife welcomed a bouncing baby boy with his beautiful wife, Olori Silekunola.

The Ife monarch shared the good news on his official Instagram page on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, the same morning his wife put to birth.

