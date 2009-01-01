Home | News | General | FCTA takes strong measures, makes COVID-19 test compulsory for all workers

- All the civil servants working with the Federal Capital Territory Administration have been directed to take the COVID-19 test

- The directive was issued by the permanent secretary following an FCTA management meeting in February

- All the FCTA workers are also expected to submit themselves for test anytime they are asked to do so during the pendency of the COVID-19 pandemic

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has reportedly ordered all its staff members to submit themselves for the COVID-19 test.

The Nation reports that the directive was contained in a circular issued by the FCTA Health and Human Services Secretariat.

The circular, Legit.ng gathers, indicated that the directive followed the permanent secretary’s order during an FCTA management meeting in February that the health and Human Services Secretariat should conduct a COVID-19 test for all the staff of FCTA.

A team of FCT health workers were, thereafter, stationed at the FCTA secretariat and other designated locations from Monday, March 1, to Friday, March, 5 for the exercise.

It is also gathered that during the pendency of the pandemic, FCTA workers are expected to submit themselves for the COVID-19 test whenever directed to do so, TVC also reported.

According to the latest data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the FCT has the second-highest confirmed cases of COVD-19 infections, after Lagos state.

Specifically, the FCT has 19,470 confirmed cases, 3,728 active cases, 15,587 recoveries and 155 deaths.

So far, Nigeria has conducted 1,684,305 COVID-19 tests.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, has advised Nigerians not to listen to conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 vaccines.

Speaking on Saturday, March 6, after President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo received their jabs of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the PTF boss said no one will be able to travel without being vaccinated soon.

According to him, the COVID-19 vaccination certificate will “very soon” become a requirement for travels.

