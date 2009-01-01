Khloe Kardashian professes love for baby daddy Tristan year after public breakup
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
- Khloe and Tristan got back together under the radar in 2020
- This was shortly after Tristan was accused of cheating with Kylie Jenner's bff Jordyn
- The two were rumoured to be living together during their country's stay at home period
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!
"The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart," said Khloe Kardashian.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
She and baby daddy Tristan Thompson are together, happy and in a good place after experiencing the worst breakup imaginable.
The US socialite posted a photo of herself and the basketball player holding their daughter True.
Read also
Nigerian rapper Skales finally gets engaged as he proposes to girlfriend
In the Instagram post spotted by Legit.ng, Khloe declared that she loved Tristan and explained their situation as one that has been tried, tested and passed through the fire.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
But she was grateful that even after their publicised cheating scandal, Tristan still returned to her arms...he returned home.
The mother of one was sure she and her baby daddy came out stronger than before after their embarrassing encounter.
"Thank you for showing me everything you said you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you. I am thankful I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything," Khloe added.
In 2020, Tristan declared he was still in love with Khloe and would love to try again, this time doing it right.
The basketball player and Khloe had parted ways after he was accused of cheating on her while she was pregnant.
Read also
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez deny breakup rumours in joint statement
Tristan said he lost a part of him when Khloe left him over the cheating scandal.
PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly
---
Owolawi Taiwo is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist at Legit.ng with over two years working experience in the media industry. She has a degree in English and International Studies from Osun State University, Osogbo. When she is not reporting on celebrity lifestyle, you will find her listening to music, reading, learning new recipes.
Source: Legit.ng
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles