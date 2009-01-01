Home | News | General | Khloe Kardashian professes love for baby daddy Tristan year after public breakup

- Khloe and Tristan got back together under the radar in 2020

- This was shortly after Tristan was accused of cheating with Kylie Jenner's bff Jordyn

- The two were rumoured to be living together during their country's stay at home period

"The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart," said Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe and Tristan secretly got back together in 2020. Photo: Khloe Kardashian.

She and baby daddy Tristan Thompson are together, happy and in a good place after experiencing the worst breakup imaginable.

The US socialite posted a photo of herself and the basketball player holding their daughter True.

In the Instagram post spotted by Legit.ng, Khloe declared that she loved Tristan and explained their situation as one that has been tried, tested and passed through the fire.

But she was grateful that even after their publicised cheating scandal, Tristan still returned to her arms...he returned home.

The mother of one was sure she and her baby daddy came out stronger than before after their embarrassing encounter.

"Thank you for showing me everything you said you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you. I am thankful I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything," Khloe added.

In 2020, Tristan declared he was still in love with Khloe and would love to try again, this time doing it right.

The basketball player and Khloe had parted ways after he was accused of cheating on her while she was pregnant.

Tristan said he lost a part of him when Khloe left him over the cheating scandal.

---

