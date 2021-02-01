Kingsley Moghalu congratulates Wizkid, Burnaboy over Grammy Awards
- 4 hours 43 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Former presidential candidate, Professor Kingsley Moghalu joined other Africans and Nigerians in particular in celebrating A-list artistes Wizkid and Burnaboy for their feat at the recently concluded Grammy-award event.
Burna Boy who was nominated for the second consecutive year, won the Best Global Music Album category while Wizkid won the Best Music Video for his song with Beyoncé; Brown Skin Girl, from Lion King: The Gift album.
The 63rd Grammy Awards was held in Los Angeles, USA. Often described as “music’s biggest night”, this year’s ceremony was different because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Reacting to the news, the political leader said, “I congratulate Burna Boy and Wizkid for their Grammy award wins this evening. Exciting news!
“This is a tribute to the industry of Nigerian youth and our country’s capacity to compete and win on the world stage. Nigeria’s got talent. Let’s use it”.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles