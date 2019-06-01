Home | News | General | Rep member Ereyitomi lauds Amaju Pinnick on FIFA seat victory
Rep member Ereyitomi lauds Amaju Pinnick on FIFA seat victory



Ereyitomi

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency and Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi JP has congratulated one of his constituents , Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick on his victory and election as a member of FIFA Council.

Ereyitomi  described the Warri Born Delta Son and NFF President,  Amaju Melvin Pinnick as a distinguished fellow who has over the years distinguished himself as a seasoned football administrator who served as  Chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission in 2010 before his appointment as chairman of Delta State Football Association due to his excellent performance which has spurred him further to the top into CAF and now FIFA Council saying it is a well deserved  reward for hard work.

The lawmaker expressed satisfaction on the process leading to the  landslide winning by Pinnick,  saying that is a sign that he’s generally accepted by the Continent football administrators.

He also urged Pinnick to attract more football development to Warri, Nigeria and Africa and as well continue making Warri proud.

The  spokesman to the lawmaker   Amb. Dr. Toyin Agbolaya and the Senior Legislative Aide , Alex Gbiwen also joined their principal in  felicitating with  Amaju Pinnick and wished him more soaring in making Warri Federal Constituency,  Delta, Nigeria, Africa and the World to reverence the people and the city of Warri.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

