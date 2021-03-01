Home | News | General | Army loses four soldiers in Boko Haram, ISWAP clash

The Nigerian Army lost four of its troops on Saturday when they clashed with elements of Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists along the fringes of the Lake Chad and Tumbus.

According to a statement released on Monday by Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, troops of Sector 3 Operation Lafiya Dole were on a clearance patrol when the incident occurred..

In the statement titled, ‘How Troops Obliterated Boko Haram Terrorists Along Fringes Of Lake Chad, Tumbus’, the Army spokesman also said the troops fought gallantly as destroyed the insurgents’ gun trucks as well as captured their ammunitions.

The statement partly read, “As they (troops) commenced the second phase of their operations and advancing along the Kukawa – Monguno road, about 14 kilometers to their base, they sighted BHTs/ISWAP gun trucks and swiftly commenced pursuit with heavy fire and deft manouver.

“In the course of the hot pursuit which was aided by air cover provided by the Air Task Team of Operation Lafia Dole, several terrorists were neutralised and their gun trucks destroyed.

“Unfortunately however, 1 officer and 3 gallant soldiers paid the Supreme sacrifices while those wounded in action are currently receiving medical attention at 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital in Maimalari Cantonment.

“Above is on-the-spot account of the encounter between Nigerian troops and the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Monguno area and environ.

“Members of the public are assured that the troops are on top of the situation and working assiduously to end the insurgency and terrorism in country in line with the directives of the Chief of Army Staff.”

