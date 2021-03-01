Home | News | General | Joe Biden Silence on Growing Calls for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Resignation Over Allegations Of Sexual Harassment From 7 Women
A year after Abule Ado explosion, victims struggle to move on
My wife asked me to l!ck her on the first day we got married and I did because…— Brother Sammy Reveals (Video below)

Joe Biden Silence on Growing Calls for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Resignation Over Allegations Of Sexual Harassment From 7 Women



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 6 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

US President Joe Biden has refused to join the growing calls for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation.
Seven women have accused Cuomo of sexual harassment, allegations he denies.

Cuomo was first accused of harassment in February when Lindsey Boylan, a former senior aide, wrote in an essay that the governor touched her without her consent and frequently made inappropriate comments about her appearance..

altalt

Ms. Boylan accused Mr. Cuomo of kissing her on her lips and asking her to play poker while she was traveling on her private jet.

Joe Biden declines to ask for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
Images of some women accusing Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment
Several other women have come forward with accusations. The most serious allegation, that Mr. Cuomo groped an anonymous woman under his blouse, was referred to the police.

On Friday, March 12, Jessica Bakeman, a former reporter for the state legislature in Albany, accused Cuomo of repeatedly touching her. That is the definition of sexual harassment in textbooks.”
But despite the allegations, Biden supports his fellow Democrat, at least for now.

Cuomo, 63, has denied ever assaulting or abusing anyone ,”I did not do what has been alleged,” Cuomo said last week.

Other high-ranking party members have called for Cuomo to resign, and the Speaker of the New York State Assembly has given the green light for an investigation into the allegations made against Cuomo, an act that could lead to impeachment.

New York Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand said Cuomo had “lost the trust” of New Yorkers.

On Sunday March 14, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, said that “what these women have said should be treated with respect. They are credible and serious accusations.”

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 192