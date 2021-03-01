Home | News | General | Joe Biden Silence on Growing Calls for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Resignation Over Allegations Of Sexual Harassment From 7 Women

US President Joe Biden has refused to join the growing calls for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation.

Seven women have accused Cuomo of sexual harassment, allegations he denies.

Cuomo was first accused of harassment in February when Lindsey Boylan, a former senior aide, wrote in an essay that the governor touched her without her consent and frequently made inappropriate comments about her appearance..

Ms. Boylan accused Mr. Cuomo of kissing her on her lips and asking her to play poker while she was traveling on her private jet.

Several other women have come forward with accusations. The most serious allegation, that Mr. Cuomo groped an anonymous woman under his blouse, was referred to the police.

On Friday, March 12, Jessica Bakeman, a former reporter for the state legislature in Albany, accused Cuomo of repeatedly touching her. That is the definition of sexual harassment in textbooks.”

But despite the allegations, Biden supports his fellow Democrat, at least for now.

Cuomo, 63, has denied ever assaulting or abusing anyone ,”I did not do what has been alleged,” Cuomo said last week.

Other high-ranking party members have called for Cuomo to resign, and the Speaker of the New York State Assembly has given the green light for an investigation into the allegations made against Cuomo, an act that could lead to impeachment.

New York Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand said Cuomo had “lost the trust” of New Yorkers.

On Sunday March 14, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, said that “what these women have said should be treated with respect. They are credible and serious accusations.”

