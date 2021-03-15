Home | News | General | Man Cries Out After Herdsmen Abducted His Fiancée and Other Female Passengers Along Ijebu Ode/Ibadan Road (Details below)

A Nigerian man went to his social media platform to ask for help after his lover and other passengers were kidnapped by Fulani herdsmen Along Ijebu Ode/Ibadan Road.

The man said that his fiancée was heading to the city of Ibadan from Calabar before she became a victim of bandit attack. He said that his fiancée and other passengers were kidnapped by the herders along the Popular Ijebu Ode Road.

He told Netizens that he had a conversation with his lover named Miss Precious Patrick during the evening hours of the day on the 9th day of March, 2021 and she told him that they were around Ijebu Ode, traveling to the city of Ibadan.

After he failed to hear from her for 3 hours, he decided to call her, but her line wasn’ t going through. He said he transported himself to the company’ s terminal and they informed him that three transport buses, including the one his fiancée was in, were attacked by Fulani herders.

He said that the management of the transport company told him that Male passengers were beaten to stupor and left to escape, while women and children were abducted.

In his public post, he said that the crime incident was reported to the police station and the Oyo state anti- kidnapping squad.

Speaking further, he said the kidnappers reached out to the transport company and demanded for 10 Million Naira ransom before.

In his article, he called on the state Government of Oyo state to act very fast in other to secure the peaceful release of his lover and other kidnapped victims that were traveling to Ibadan that very day.

The state commissioner of police is yet to react to the news of the kidnap. The media have reached out to the police headquarter, waiting to hear their take on the issue on ground.

