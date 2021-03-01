Home | News | General | Igbos must stop seeking political powers to develop Southeast – Amaechi

Mbazulike Amaechi, First Republic Minister of Aviation, has cautioned people of the Southeast against seeking political powers to develop the region.

Amaechi said Igbo leaders should rather seek economic, technological, educational powers to develop the Southeast..

He said seeking such powers would help in the creation of employment for the Southeast.

Amaechi spoke at the presentation and launch of Igbo Data Base – Igbodum by a leading Igbo pressure and intellectual group, Nzuko Ummuna, led by Professor Pat Utomi and Mr Ngozi Odumuko, yesterday.

According to Amaechi, Southeast leaders should downplay too much talk and do the needful.

He said: ”During our time, we will do what should be done. Today, there is so much talk. We have wealthy people abroad. Let them come back and develop Igboland.

“There is nothing Igbo cannot do for themselves. Look at Israel, with technological, and educational power, it is a force to reckon with in the world now.

“Let Igbo not focus on pursuit of political power but look for other powers – technological, economic, educational, etc and develop Igbo land, and create employment for our people.”

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General