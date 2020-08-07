CAMA: CAN drags FG to court
- 49 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Christian Association of Nigeria has dragged the Federal Government to court to challenge some provisions in the just gazetted controv...
The Christian Association of Nigeria has dragged the Federal
Government to court to challenge some provisions in the just gazetted
controversial Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 popularly called CAMA.
In a statement on Monday by its General Secretary, Joseph
Daramola, the Christian body said it is not comfortable with some provisions of
CAMA 2020, hence, its decision to challenge the matter in court.
The suit No FHC/ABJ/CS/244/2021 between the Incorporated
Trustees of Christian Association of Nigeria; and the Corporate Affairs
Commission as well as the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment was filed
before the Federal High Court, Abuja, the statement said.
The case was mentioned at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, it added.
Recall that the President, Muhammadu Buhari on August 7, 2020, signed into law, the
Companies and Allied Matters Bill, 2020. The bill, which has also been passed
by the National Assembly, replaced the 1990 CAMA.
But top clerics in the country like the Presiding Bishop of
the Living Faith Church Worldwide aka Winners’ Chapel, David Oyedepo; as well
as the CAN and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, amongst others, have
rejected the law, especially the section 839 (1) and (2) of the law which
empowers the supervising minister “to suspend trustees of an association (in
this case, the church) and appoint the interim managers to manage the affairs
of the association for some given reasons.”
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) and a former Chairman
of the National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu, among others, have also
said CAMA 2020 would allow for gross violation of fundamental human rights,
especially the right of association.
Falana and Odinkalu argued that the new law gave too much
power to the Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission, which can
easily be used to arbitrarily clamp down on civil society organisations.
Details later…
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles