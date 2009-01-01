‘Put condom in his bag’ — Pete Edochie advices women on how to handle cheating husbands
Pete Edochie says the practice of
repeated marriage and divorce among women due to cheating husbands should be
discouraged.
The veteran actor addressed
issues surrounding infidelity in marriages and polygamy in a video from a
monologue shared via his Instagram page on Sunday.
Pete said it is not in the nature
of Nigerians to divorce and remarry repeatedly like “white women”.
He also urged wives to adopt more
creative approaches towards discouraging their men from engaging in
extramarital affairs.
“Solomon had 1000 wives and 700
concubines. If a man decides to take many more wives, what are you going to do?
Nothing,” Edochie said, making reference to the case of the Biblical King
Solomon.
“If you think your husband is
going out to have an affair, put a packet of condom in his bag. When he sees it,
he’ll know you have his interest at heart. If it is in his intention to stray,
he’ll pull himself together.
“Not that But women are not even
creative. You want to be like wild women who keep on divorcing and remarrying.
It doesn’t suit us. It doesn’t go down well with us. No!”
Edochie also spoke of how his parents met each other when
his father was almost 40 and his mother a 15-year-old shy girl.
According to him, women can do nothing about a Nigerian man
who has opted for polygamy.
“My mother was not educated. She was not in love with my
father. My father was almost 40 when his uncle told him it was time he got
married. He told them to get a wife for him,” the veteran actor added.
“My uncle went out to a neighbouring village and told them
the teacher wanted to get married. The women came out. He looked around and
picked one and that was it.
“He brought this
15-year-old who didn’t have the courage to look at my father. She gave him ten
children and was still shy. Seven boys and three boys.”
In February 2020, Edochie had provoked intense arguments on
social media after he lambasted Nigerian men who abide by the western practice
of kneeling while proposing to women.
