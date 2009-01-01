Home | News | General | JAMB gives update on sale of 2021 UTME form

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) on Monday announced that it has concluded all plans to commence the sale of 2021/2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registration forms.

The board in its Vol. 2, No. 15 Weekly Bulletin from the Office of the Registrar sent to NAN said official dates for the commencement of the sale of both forms and the conduct of the examinations would be announced not later than March 24.

JAMB explained that the delay was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unlike the previous years, this year is peculiar because of the series of disruptions to virtually all aspects of public life occasioned by Coronavirus pandemic. “It is with this extant reality in mind that the delay is being experienced, with the board embarking on a series of strategic adjustments to ensure that academic activities are not unduly impacted.

The board warned the public against any ongoing sale of forms and registration, adding that it is not associated with JAMB.

“The official dates for the commencement of the sale for the conduct of the examinations would be announced not later than March 24.

“The public is to note that the 2021 UTME/DE application forms are not yet on sale. Anybody advertising anything to the contrary is a fraudster,” it warned.

