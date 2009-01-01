JAMB gives update on sale of 2021 UTME form

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) on Monday announced that it has concluded all plans to commence the sale of 2021/2022...
The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) on
Monday announced that it has concluded all plans to commence the sale of
2021/2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry
(DE) registration forms.
The board in its Vol. 2, No. 15 Weekly Bulletin from the
Office of the Registrar sent to NAN said official dates for the commencement of
the sale of both forms and the conduct of the examinations would be announced
not later than March 24.
JAMB explained that the delay was a result of the COVID-19
pandemic.
“Unlike the previous years, this year is peculiar because of
the series of disruptions to virtually all aspects of public life occasioned by
Coronavirus pandemic. “It is with this extant reality in mind that the delay is
being experienced, with the board embarking on a series of strategic
adjustments to ensure that academic activities are not unduly impacted.
The board warned the public against any ongoing sale of
forms and registration, adding that it is not associated with JAMB.
“The official dates for the commencement of the sale for the
conduct of the examinations would be announced not later than March 24.
“The public is to note that the 2021 UTME/DE application
forms are not yet on sale. Anybody advertising anything to the contrary is a
fraudster,” it warned.
