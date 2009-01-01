Home | News | General | EPL: ‘It’s a penalty’- David Luiz shouts at Mourinho during Arsenal 2-1 win over Tottenham
EPL: ‘It’s a penalty’- David Luiz shouts at Mourinho during Arsenal 2-1 win over Tottenham



Arsenal defender, David Luis was heard shouting at Tottenham manager, Jose Mourinho during their Premier League clash on Sunday, according to London Football.

 

Erik Lamela opened scoring for Tottenham in the 33rd minute but goals from Odegaard in the 44th and Alexander Lacazette’s 64th spot-kick ensured victory for Mikel Arteta men.

 

The result leaves Spurs’ dream of finishing in the Premier League top four hanging in the balance.

 

Spurs were later reduced to ten men in the 70th minute when Lamela was sent off but Mourinho believes his team’s performance in the last 20 minutes should have given them a point from the Emirates Stadium.

 

Luiz was heard shouting at Mourinho saying “It is a penalty” when the Portuguese contested referee Michael Oliver’s decision to award a penalty for Davinson Sanchez’s foul on Lacazette

 

The Brazilian defender continued his verbal exchange with the Spurs bench throughout the game.

