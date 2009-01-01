Home | News | General | Okonjo-Iweala visits Buhari in Aso Villa
EPL: ‘It’s a penalty’- David Luiz shouts at Mourinho during Arsenal 2-1 win over Tottenham
Declare state of emergency on Education – Atiku reacts to kidnap of school children

Okonjo-Iweala visits Buhari in Aso Villa



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

  The newly appointed director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is currently meeting with President Muhmm...


The newly appointed director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is currently meeting with President Muhmmadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.


The former Nigeria’s Finance minister arrived the country, Saturday on a five-day working visit, two weeks after she assumed leadership of the global body.

 

In her delegation are Niyi Adebayo; minister of industry, trade and investment, Geoffery Onyeama; minister of foreign affairs, Maryam Katagum; minister of state industry, trade and investment,

 

She will later address the media after the visit.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 187