Okonjo-Iweala visits Buhari in Aso Villa

The newly appointed director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is currently meeting with President Muhmm...
The newly appointed director-general of the World Trade
Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is currently meeting with President
Muhmmadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The former Nigeria’s Finance minister arrived the country,
Saturday on a five-day working visit, two weeks after she assumed leadership of
the global body.
In her delegation are Niyi Adebayo; minister of industry,
trade and investment, Geoffery Onyeama; minister of foreign affairs, Maryam
Katagum; minister of state industry, trade and investment,
She will later address the media after the visit.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles