Okonjo-Iweala visits Buhari in Aso Villa

The newly appointed director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is currently meeting with President Muhmmadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





The former Nigeria’s Finance minister arrived the country, Saturday on a five-day working visit, two weeks after she assumed leadership of the global body.

In her delegation are Niyi Adebayo; minister of industry, trade and investment, Geoffery Onyeama; minister of foreign affairs, Maryam Katagum; minister of state industry, trade and investment,

She will later address the media after the visit.

