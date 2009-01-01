Declare state of emergency on Education – Atiku reacts to kidnap of school children
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has urged the
Nigerian government to declare a state of emergency in the education sector
Atiku said this while reacting to the recent abduction of
teachers and students of UBE Primary School in Rama, Kaduna State.
The abduction took place on Monday morning while the pupils
were entering the school premises.
The former presidential candidate in a post on his official
Twitter page advised that 24-hour armed guards be positioned at every school in
the affected and neighbouring states immediately.
His tweet read: “ With the latest Kaduna school abduction, I
repeat my call for the FG to declare a state of emergency in the education
sector and to post 24-hour armed guards at every school in the affected and
neighbouring states. No expense must be spared to keep our schools safe.”
He warned that things could get worse in Nigeria if the
government keeps paying ransom and allow abductions to continue.
“With 13.5 million children, Nigeria is already the world
headquarters for out of school kids. This can only make things worse. It
behoves on us as a nation to act decisively and excise this cancer of school
abductions from our polity with clinically precise policies.
“We must also stop paying ransom at random. It is a short
term solution that will cause much long term destruction.
“We must, as a nation, impose law and order now, or we will
bequeath lawlessness and disorder to the next generation and may God forbid
that,” Atiku wrote.
